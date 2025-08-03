Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Malayalam writer, scholar and former MLA Prof MK Sanu, who passed away at a hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

In his message, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Prof. M K Sanu, one of the towering figures in Kerala's cultural landscape, has passed away. The curtain has fallen on a life that immensely enriched contemporary Kerala society and its history through his writings, speeches, and tireless work. His departure is an irreparable loss to the people of Kerala and especially to the progressive movements of the state. Prof Sanu was a calm yet firm voice in Kerala's socio-cultural arena. He made unique contributions across various spheres of Malayalam life, and Kerala is proud to have had such a personality among its ranks. A distinguished teacher, a scholarly orator, a people's public servant, a selfless social worker, an impartial writer, and an unparalleled literary critic, these are just some of the many attributes that defined Prof Sanu."

CM Vijayan said that his journey began in the most ordinary surroundings.

"From there, he rose to global recognition. He believed that personal hardships are not isolated but are deeply influenced by the workings of the broader world. That deep awareness defined his outlook on life. A significant phase of his life began with his career in teaching. His special affection for students made him their beloved mentor. Starting as a school teacher, he went on to teach at the college level, spending many years at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam. Later, after my own student days, he joined Brennen College in Thalassery during the time of the Emergency. I remember seeing him deeply affected by the police brutality against students and young people, a moving example of true compassion and commitment to human values," he said.

"Later, our personal connection grew closer. His electoral victory from the Ernakulam Legislative Assembly constituency was noteworthy. His former students and colleagues stood solidly behind him during that election. He was always gentle in his interactions, humble in demeanour, yet unwavering in expressing his own views. As an MLA, he served diligently for four years, consistently attentive to people's issues and proactive in bringing them to the attention of ministers or officials for resolution," he further said.

CM Vijayan said that MK Sanu firmly believed that the Communist Party, working with the philosophies of Sree Narayana Guru and rooted in Marxist Leninist ideology, could lead society forward and help build a new social order. He never let go of that conviction.

"Prof Sanu lived a life that moved in step with the progressive journey of unified Kerala. He worked relentlessly to connect his lifetime with the broader history of Kerala, guiding society on a progressive path. I extend my deepest condolences on his passing and mourn the profound loss that Kerala has suffered," he added.

97-year-old Malayalam writer Prof MK Sanu had been undergoing treatment in the hospital for the past week after sustaining injuries in a fall, as per the hospital's statement.

He was the recipient of the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, instituted by Kerala Sahitya Akademi, in 2013, and the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2011.

Born on October 27, 1928, in Thumboli in Alappuzha District, he served as a school teacher for 4 years. Later, he became a professor in government colleges.

In 1958, he published his first book, 'Anchu Sastra Nayakanmar (Five Major Scientists)'. In 1960, he also published a book of criticism, Kaattum Velichavum. He retired from service in 1983.

In 1986, he became the president of the Progressive Literature Society. In 1987, he contested as an independent candidate with the Support of the Left from the Ernakulam Legislative Assembly constituency and won.

He has written 36 books, including biographies of Sri Narayanaguru Swami, Sahodaran Ayyappan and Changampuzha Krishnapillai. Thaazhvarayile Sandhya and Ivar Lokathe Snehichavar are his memoirs.MK Sanu is the author of about forty works in various literary genres, including criticism, children's literature, and biography. He also penned an autobiography titled Karmagathi.

He is survived by his wife, N Ratnamma, and children Ranjith, Rekha, Geetha, Seetha, and Harris. (ANI)

