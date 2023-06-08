Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team left for an eight-day visit to the United States and Cuba early morning today.

Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha on June 10 at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square, New York.

Speaker AN Shamseer will preside over the function, along with Finance Minister KN Balagopal, prominent members of Loka Kerala Sabha, Chief Secretary V P Joy, and other officials will attend.

The Chief Minister will visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York on Friday, June 9. He will also visit the UN headquarters.

The CM will inaugurate the Business Investment Meet which will be held on June 11. He will meet with Malayali investors in America, prominent expatriate Malayalis, IT experts, students and women entrepreneurs. The Chief Minister will address the expatriate community at a public meeting at Times Square that evening.

On June 12, the Chief Minister will meet the World Bank South Asia Regional Vice President Martin Raiser in Washington DC. On June 13, the Chief Minister will personally visit and understand the Maryland waste management systems. On June 14, he will leave New York for Havana.

The Chief Minister will participate in various programs in Havana on June 15 and 16. He will meet with various dignitaries. The Chief Minister will also visit the places of historical importance including the memorial of Jose Marti.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Kerala are not participating in the regional meeting of Loka Kerala Sabha. The opposition is criticising the government for organisers of Loka Kerala Sabha allegedly collecting funds to share the stage with the CM in New York. (ANI)

