India News | Kerala CM's Daughter to Marry CPI(M) Leader Tomorrow

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena T is set to enter into wedlock with CPI(M) leader PA Muhammed Riyas at a function here on Monday.

Veena works in the IT sector as managing director of Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up company based in Bengaluru. While Riyas is the all-India president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M). This is the second marriage of both Riyas and Veena.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor shared details about the conversation he had with Kerala chief minister in a tweet. "Finally, took the opportunity to convey my blessings for his daughter's marriage tomorrow. Life must go on amid a pandemic, and "love in the time of COVID" carries a special joy!" he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

