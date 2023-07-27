Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered prayers at Viswambhara temple in Kottakal here during his visit to Kerala.

Gandhi also witnessed the performance of 'Kathakali' (a traditional dance form) at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute at Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, according to the official statement by the Congress party.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Five-Year-Old Girl in Barabanki, Leaves Her in Field Believing to Be Dead.

Notably, Gandhi is a former MP from Kerala's Wayanad district.

After he was sentenced to two years of jail having been convicted in the 'Modi' surname defamation case, he was disqualified as an MP from the Parliament. (ANI)

Also Read | US Congress Holds UFO Hearing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)