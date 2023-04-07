Idukki (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of Santhanpara police station in Idukki has been suspended for dancing in an inebriated condition on duty, said the officials.

The ASI has been identified as K.C. Shaji, appointed at Santhanpara police station.

Also Read | 'Pathaan' on OTT: Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Work on Making Movie Accessible for Disabled Persons.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at Mariamman temple in Poopara town in Idukki. The video of his dance went viral on social media and the district police chief sought the report.

On the basis of the report of the special branch police, the ASI was suspended from service.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire: Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fire in Gonda Village.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)