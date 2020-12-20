Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday recorded 5,711 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths, taking the total number of those affected in the state by the virus to 7.05 lakh.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state has tested 53,858 samples on Sunday and the test positivity rate was 10.60 per cent.

"Out of the total infected in the state, 111 came from outside the state while 5,058 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The sources of infection of 501 people are yet to be traced. Forty one heath workers are also among the infected," Shailaja said in a release.

The state has tested 73.47 lakh samples till now.

With 30 more deaths, the toll in the southern state rose to 2,816.

Kottayam reported 905 cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram 662, Kozhikode with 650 and Ernakulam 591 cases.

At least 4,471 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of those cured in the state to 6,41,285.

Currently, there are 61,604 patients under treatment in the state, minister noted.

"There are 2,87,099 people under observation in the state out of which 13,701 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," the release said.

Two more regions were declared as hot spots while two were added taking its total number to 458.

