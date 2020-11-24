Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala's fresh COVID-19 cases and recoveries hovered a little over 5,000 on Tuesday as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the state should not let down its guard.

The total infection count in the state mounted to5,71,641 with the addition of 5,420 cases while the recoveries touched 5,05,238 after the discharge of 5,149 people.

As many as 64,412 people were presently undergoing treatment for the infection.

The toll has risen to 2095 with 24 new fatalities. Vijayan said restaurants and roadside eateries should ensure that there are no overcrowding and social distancing norms are followed as experts have warned thatthese could be the epicentre of the next wave of the virus. Air-conditioned hotels and restaurants should ensure that overcrowding was not allowed at any cost, he said.

On re-opening of educational institutions, he said any decision would be taken only after consultations with experts.

If the positive cases come down considerably, the government will have to consider re-opening of schools and colleges, shut since March end, for conducting public examinations.

However, it was doubtful if regular classes for primary students can be held, Vijayan, who participated in the online interaction Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with chief ministers of states on COVID-19 situation, said.

The chief minister said he explained the situation in the state and the measures being taken to bring down the cases. Of the fresh cases, Malappuram recorded 852 cases, Ernakulam 570, Thrissur 556 and Kozhikode 541. Kasaragod recorded the least number of cases 99. In the last 24 hours, a total of 59,983 samples have been tested as the test positivity rate touched 9.04 per cent.

So far, 59,52,883 samples have been sent for testing. Of the positive cases, as many as 52 were health workers, 83 had come from outside the state and 4,693 people contracted the infection through contact. As many as 3,14,752 people are under observation in various districts, including 15,850 in various hospitals. PTI

