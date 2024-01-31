Calicut (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): Customs officers at Calicut International Airport seized gold disguised as seven silver-coloured spoons and three L-shaped keys weighing 250 grams from the checked-in baggage of a passenger.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 28, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kochi Airport seized 848.75 gm of suspected foreign-origin gold in compound form, worth nearly Rs 44 lakh, an official statement said.

The Customs Department said that the gold was recovered from a passenger who had arrived at the airport from Jeddah to Kochi via Kuwait on Sunday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Kochi, seized 848.75 gms of suspected foreign-origin gold in three cylindrical-shaped capsules in a compact form, worth approximately Rs 44 lakh, from a passenger who had arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait in a flight No. KU357 at Kochi Airport," the official said.

"They were found concealed in the rectum," he added.

The recovered gold was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962, an official said. (ANI)

