Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) The Kerala Education Department has digitised over 1,250 textsbooks of different subjects published since 1896 with the aim to preserving them for posterity.

As part of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a library is functioning in the state which can be used effectively by researchers, students and education workers.

Also Read | People Will Suffer Under Modi Government if Rahul Gandhi's Struggle To Save Democracy Fails, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

A textbook archive is also functioning in connection with this library, and the textbooks, published by the General Education Department over the years, are stored there, an official statement said.

Many of these books were facing the risk of becoming obsolete and a recent governing body meeting of the SCERT decided to digitise the archives.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Assam on Two-Day Trip; To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore on February 4.

As part of that plan, around 1.50 lakh pages of over 1,250 textbooks published since 1896, have been digitised, it said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the digital archives here on Saturday.

Steps are being taken to make digitised books available online to the public, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)