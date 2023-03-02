Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee organised a protest march towards the Accountant General's (AG) office against the rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders in Thiruvananthapuram.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, DYFI State Secretariat member Sanoop who coordinated the protest, said, "The Modi government has never met its promises during elections. Right after the elections in Northeastern states, the central government raised the gas price. It is a shock for the common man struggling to meet basic needs."

Sanoop further justified the state government's added cess for fuel to meet the social welfare pension in the state and alleged that the centre was not allocating funds for the state.

Meanwhile, the Mahila Congress on Wednesday protested against the rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather who inaugurated the protest told the media, "It is very unfortunate that the common man continues to suffer on daily basis in this country. Everyone sleeps in this country with the trauma of the next morning what is the price that is going to increase? If one day it is LPG, then the next day it is fuel."

"Every single day there are decisions by the Central Government that affect the common man. Schemes like MNREGA which is a relief for the poor have been cut short. When there is an election that is the only time when the people of India can expect there will no price hike of fuel or LPG. Once elections are over, the Modi government will come with decisions that have a hard-hitting impact on the people."

Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the ruling front and the opposition in Kerala slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the "unjustified" hikes in LPG domestic cylinder prices.

As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. On January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit. (ANI)

