Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday greeted people of the state on the eve of Easter and wished that the celebration brightens our minds with hope and empathy.

In a message issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said: "I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Kerala and other Keralites the world over, on the hallowed occasion of Easter, which celebrates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ."

May the celebration of Easter brighten our minds with hope and empathy and motivate us to seek happiness in serving the weak and the deprived in a spirit of love and harmony, Khan added.

