Kochi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday justified its move to approach the Supreme Court against President Droupadi

Murmu for withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly, saying her action has “significant constitutional implications."

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve also reiterated state government's unwavering commitment to align actions with the Constitution.

"We have taken our case to the Supreme Court due to its significant constitutional implications. Kerala is steadfast in its commitment to uphold actions in accordance with the Constitution. We trust that the Court will thoroughly review the matter," the minister told reporters in nearby Angamaly.

The minister's statement came shortly after the state government filed the plea in the Court, naming the Union government, the Secretary to the President of India, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and his additional secretary as parties to the case.

In its plea, the state government requested that the President's refusal to grant assent to the bills — the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2021; the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2022 — without stating any reason, be declared “unconstitutional”.

Apart from several other reliefs, the state government also sought direction to declare Governor Khan's action of reserving a total of seven bills, including these four, for the consideration of the President, as “illegal”.

