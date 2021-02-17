Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to clarify within 10 days whether there is any rule to regularise temporary staff in public sector companies.

The Court directed this while hearing a petition filed by Youth Congress workers Faizal and Vishnu against the regularisation of temporary staff by the state government.

In the petition, the Youth Congress alleged, "The government is giving placement to people of their choice in public sector companies, corporations and boards while many Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders are waiting for appointment. Regularisation of temporary staff while rejecting appointment to PSC rank holders is violation of the Supreme Court verdict in Uma Devi case. 288 employees in Keltron were regularised as per the order of Industries Department secretary issued in January." (ANI)

