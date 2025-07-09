Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Kerala government has filed an appeal against the High Court single bench order quashing the KEAM rank list. The appeal will be considered by the Division Bench on Thursday.

The High Court quashed the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) exam results announced by the government after consolidating marks in the new formula. The single bench of the High Court also ordered that the KEAM rank list be revised.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

The state government announced the KEAM results last week based on the new formula, considering the long-standing complaint of Kerala syllabus students that marks were being reduced due to mark consolidation.

Hana Fathima, a student who passed Plus Two in the CBSE syllabus, filed the petition, questioning the consolidation of marks in the rank list. The state government announced the results last week based on the new formula, considering the long-standing complaint of Kerala syllabus students that marks were reduced due to the consolidation of marks.

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

The Plus Two student approached the High Court challenging this. The High Court's action accepted the student's argument that the prospectus was changed at the final stage of the admission process.

The High Court's verdict also took into account the argument that CBSE students had lost the weightage they had earlier due to the new equation for consolidation of marks. The government had announced yesterday that the rank list was prepared by considering the marks obtained in the entrance exam and Plus Two together. There were complaints that when the previous equation was prepared, Kerala syllabus students scored 15 to 20 marks less than CBSE students.

Justice D K Singh delivered the ruling, observing that the revised method of calculating engineering entrance ranks adversely affected students from the CBSE syllabus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)