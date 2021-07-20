Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday lifted the bail condition on former Kerala PWD Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ebrahim Kunju, that he cannot go outside of the Ernakulam district in connection with the Palarivattom Flyover Scam Case.

The court observed in the judgement that he obeyed the bail condition for the past six months diligently. This was in a plea of him which sought relaxation in the bail conditions.

A bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stated, "A person's liberty to move cannot be restrained indefinitely by any bail condition. Although an accused may be restricted from leaving the country, the investigation team cannot restrict one from moving in the state, There was no dispute regarding this on behalf of the Public Prosecutor either."

He was granted bail on 2021 January 8 in the case, which is being probed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was arrested in November last year.

However, following his poor health condition, he was undergoing treatment of multiple myeloma and he continued to be in the hospital. He is the fifth accused in this case. (ANI)

