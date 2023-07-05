Kochi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed a drug case against a Thrissur-based beautician who was falsely implicated in the matter and had spent nearly three months in jail before being released on bail.

Justice Kauser Edappagath quashed the FIR and observed that it was found that the stamps seized from her did not contain any narcotic substances.

The High Court also recorded that the beautician -- Sheela Sunny -- was not an accused in the case.

The order came on a plea moved by Sunny seeking quashing of the drug case against her on the ground that no proper investigation was carried out by the investigating officer.

She also contended in her plea that chemical analysis of the stamps seized from her found that Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) was not found in them and the same has been certified by the Chemical Examiner's Laboratory Department in Ernakulam district of the state.

The case against her was that she was allegedly found to be in possession of 0.106 grams of LSD.

The Kerala government had on Sunday regretted the arrest and nearly three-month long incarceration of Sunny in the case and suspended the excise officer who was investigating the matter.

The woman was arrested by the Excise officials on February 27 following a raid conducted at her beauty parlour in Chalakudy area of Thrissur district of the state, on the basis of a complaint.

She was released on bail after two-and-a-half months.

The woman told the media last week that she was "trapped" by someone and sought a detailed probe to find out the real culprits behind it.

