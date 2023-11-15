Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of 12 accused in the Attapadi Madhu murder case.

The division bench of the High Court also rejected the request to freeze the sentence.

The High Court granted bail to Hussain, the first accused in the case and also stayed the execution of Hussain's sentence. The order considered Hussain's lawyer's contention that he was not involved in the gang assault.

The demand of all the thirteen accused was to freeze the sentence of the Mannarkkad SC/ST special court. All the accused have been in jail since April 5 after being found guilty. Special Public Prosecutor PV Jeevesh appeared for the prosecution.

A youth named Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial theft.

The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case. (ANI)

