Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of actor Lakshmi Menon in a case of alleged abduction and assault of an IT employee.

The High Court will hear detailed arguments in the anticipatory bail plea after the Onam holidays.

The police had arrested three people who were with Lakshmi Menon in the incident. The arrested were identified as Mithun, Aneesh, and Sona Mol.

Lakshmi moved the High Court seeking pre-arrest bail with the contention that the complainant had insulted her and Sonamol.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint filed by an IT employee, Aliyarsha Salim, from Aluva. The alleged incident of abduction and assault followed a bar brawl in the city on Sunday night, according to the FIR.

The case has been registered by the Ernakulam Town North police in the incident. The actor was absconding.

The incident that led to the case took place near Ernakulam North Bridge. The accused allegedly took Aliyarsha away when he came out of his vehicle. He was allegedly beaten up and threatened with murder by the abductors before being abandoned near Aluva-Paravur junction. (ANI)

