Kochi, Nov 1 (PTI) The ruling Left government in Kerala has told the High Court here that the state was facing a "huge financial crisis".

The submission was made by the government in an affidavit placed before the court in a matter related to repaying a depositor of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) Ltd.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Goes Off Water Again, Warns Maharashtra Government of 'Consequences'.

"Our state is now passing through a phase of financial constraints. Any monetary benefit has to be allowed within the financial resources available with the government," the government contended.

The submission by the government did not find favour with the High Court, which questioned whether Kerala was in a state of financial emergency.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2024 Dates Out: MSBSHSE Releases Time Tables for Class 10, Class 12 Final Exams at mahahsscboard.in, Know How To Download.

The state also said in its affidavit that the KTDFC and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) can mortgage the property or sell one or two items of the property to outside parties or government agencies to solve their financial issues.

"But, unfortunately, no positive steps have been taken by KTDFC or KSRTC," it told the court, adding that the two entities together have immovable properties worth about Rs 1,000 crore in the state.

The government also claimed that despite facing a huge financial crisis, it has released Rs 8,440.02 crore to KSRTC for various expenditures from 2018-19 to October 15, 2023.

"Even though the government is supporting Public Sector Undertakings, including KSRTC, in different ways, it is obvious that the government is not legally bound to give financial support to meet its day to day affairs," it said in the affidavit.

The affidavit came in response to a private company's plea urging the government to intervene and direct KTDFC to release the money deposited with it by the petitioner's company.

The contention comes amidst the Keraleeyam 2023, a week-long mammoth celebration announced by the Left government to showcase Kerala's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world, which commenced on Wednesday.

The Congress-led UDF opposition had boycotted the event alleging extravagant expenditure by the Left administration at a time the state was going through a huge financial crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)