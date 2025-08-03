Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala's popular doctor, Rairu Gopal, known to provide health care services at a modest fee to people, died on Sunday. He was 80.

The doctor earned the sobriquet 'Two Rupee Doctor' as he often took just that much as his consulting fee from patients. The doctor, who left his mark on the field of healthcare services, was honoured with the IMA award for the best family doctor in the state. During his career, the doctor provided his noble service to more than 18 lakh patients.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described doctor Rairu Gopal "as the people's doctor," noting that his readiness to serve for such a nominal fee was a source of immense relief for poor patients.

"For half a century, he charged only two rupees for consultations, making healthcare accessible to all. His willingness to serve was a great comfort to countless patients," the Chief Minister said, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Doctor Gopal was known to start consultations from 3 am in a manner that was convenient for students and workers alike. Seeing hundreds of patients daily. For many patients he was more than a doctor as he often provided them with the care of a father or brother. (ANI)

