Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): Kerala continues to register a record number of COVID-19 infections with the state reporting 29,322 new cases and 131 deaths on Friday.

As per the state health department, the total death toll mounted to 21,280.

The state's cumulative caseload stands at 2,46,437 including 38,83,186 recoveries.

According to the state health bulletin, 1,63,691 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with test positivity rate of 17.91 per cent.

At a time when COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country have declined after the ravaging second wave, Kerala continues to contribute a majority of infections to India's fresh daily count for the past several days. (ANI)

