Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said on Sunday that it was a stampede that claimed four lives and left several others injured at a fest in Cochin University and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Satheesan told ANI that two of the four students admitted to the critical condition are currently in a stable position.

"It was unfortunate. 46 people were hospitalised, and four died. In the initial stage, four students were very serious. Now two students are in a stable position," the LoP said.

"It was a stampede. It was a small place that was not enough to accommodate this many students. It should be investigated. 46 (students) are here, 16 are in other hospitals, and two are in the ICU unit," he added.

Two of the injured students, Sheba, a native of Malappuram, and Geethanjali, a native of Alappuzha, have been shifted to Aster Medicity from Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

At least four students were killed and as many as 34 people were injured in a stampede at a hall on the main campus of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during the last day of a tech fest on Saturday.

The four deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi, native of Koothatukulam; Ann Ruftha from North Paravur; Sara Thomas from Thamarraserry; and Alwin Thaikattusherry.

All three are second-year students except for Alwin, who is not a student at CUSAT.

According to the police, 16 people have been discharged so far.

Ministers P Rajeev and R Bindu visited the site of the incident this morning.

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu has asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the varsity Vice Chancellor to submit their inquiry reports on the incident.

Kerala's Law Minister P Rajeev detailing the tragic incident, said, "This is a shocking incident. We lost three students and one outsider. This happened in Kerala for the first time. It's an unexpected thing. We came and visited all the patients in the ward. Two patients are in the ICU. Two students are in the ICU of another hospital. We are trying our best to give them the best treatment."

"The government has taken all steps to coordinate all these activities. Police have taken the rescue operations whenever they get the information. And the health minister is directly involved in this. Coordinating all treatment facilities not only in the medical colleges but in the private hospitals as well," added Minister Rajeev.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), MR Ajith Kumar, called the incident a "freak accident" and said that the sudden rains in the area drove the huge crowd of students to the stampede since the students tried to take cover from the rainfall.

An eyewitness to the whole situation at the university, Jalsan says, "This happened around 6:50 pm When I arrived here, three to four students were taken to the hospital. It was drizzling. Students rushed in through the only entrance, and due to steep steps, they fell over each other, and this happened."

The officials also informed that the mortal remains of the deceased will be kept for the public to pay obeisance at the CUSAT campus immediately after the postmortem. (ANI)

