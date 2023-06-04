Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Kerala V D Satheesan on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and sought direct flight services from Kerala to Middle East and other countries as well as to take steps to curb the skyrocketing air ticket prices during the festive season.

The opposition leader urged Union Civil Aviation minister to start direct flight services from Trivandrum, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports to Middle East countries and other countries.

Also Read | Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Giant Seaweed Mass Threatens Florida Coastline, Says Study.

In his letter Satheesan said, "I am writing this letter to elicit your urgent action on the legitimate request of expatriates to make provisions for direct flights to Trivandrum, Kochi (Nedumbassery), Kannur, and Kozhikode Intemational Airports from the Middle East and other foreign countries."

He mentioned that the lack of direct flight to four international airports in Kerala is causing challenges for those who work in differen regions of the foreign countries.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Into Odisha Train Crash, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

"As you are aware, a lot of Keralaites work in different foreign countries, especially the Middle East. The lack of direct flights to four international airports in Kerala is posing significant challenges for expats, who have to travel for long periods of time on connecting flights to return home. Many people have called me and expressed their concerns," he said.

Expressing expatriates' concern over the rising flight ticket rates during festival time, the opposition leader requested the Union Ministry to take steps to regulate the skyrocketing air ticket prices.

He said, "The expatriate population in the Middle East and other foreign countries has also expressed grave concern over the rising cost of flights during the festive seasons like Onam, Christmas, Ramadan, and Pongal. I am told that the one-way air ticket fare from the Middle East will go up to Rs 1 lakh during these festive seasons. The intervention of the Union Ministry to regulate this fare hike has been their long-standing request."

"Taking their desire into account, I request that your good self make provisions for direct flights to four different international airports in Kerala and take steps to curb the skyrocketing air ticket prices during the festive season," V D Satheesan further added in his letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)