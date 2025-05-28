India News | Kerala Minister Abdurahiman Urges Centre Not to Close Down Two Railway Stations

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Kerala Minister in-charge of Railways, V Abdurahiman, on Wednesday urged the Centre to revoke its decision to close down two railway stations in Kozhikode and Kannur districts in the state.

The minister sent a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointing out the state's request in this regard, an official statement said here.

The stations that have been decided to be closed down by the Centre are Vellarkad in Kozhikode district and Chirakkal in Kannur district.

In the letter to Vaishnav, it was pointed out that if these stations were closed down, hundreds of ordinary passengers would face difficulties.

Hundreds of people, including employees, workers, and students who have relied on these years-old stations, would be in crisis, he said.

Many trains that previously stopped at these stations are now running non-stop due to reduced traffic during Covid.

The closure move is part of the central policy to privatise railways and neglect towards Kerala, he alleged.

Stating that the decision to close down two railway stations is condemnable, the minister also said in the letter that it should be retained as such and more stops for trains should be allowed there.

