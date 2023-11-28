Kollam (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): A missing six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the Pooyappally area was found by police after 20 hours in Kerala's Kollam on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

As per the police, the girl was found in Ashramam Maidanam, a ground in Kollam city, apparently abandoned by the kidnappers.

The six-year-old was abducted from the Pooyappally area when she was heading to tuition class with her eight-year-old brother on Monday evening, the police said.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child, the police added.

The police said that the child's mother had received a ransom call of Rs 5 lakh.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

