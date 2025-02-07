Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) A Kerala MLA was booked on Friday for allegedly duping multiple people by falsely promising scooters and laptops at half price using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Also, the key accused in the scam, Anandu Krishnan, was interrogated by Ernakulam Range DIG Satish Bino and Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena at the Aluva Police Club near Kochi.

Also Read | PCB Unveils Pakistan National Cricket Team Official Jersey For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Perinthalmanna police registered a case against MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram based on a complaint lodged by a 24-year-old woman from Pulamanthole in Malappuram district.

According to the police, the MLA's secretary has also been booked on the same charges.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: Counting of Votes for Polls on February 8; AAP, BJP in Intense Battle for Glory.

The accused allegedly advertised through news articles and WhatsApp messages, claiming that beneficiaries could obtain laptops by paying only 50 per cent of the price, with delivery promised within 40 days, police said.

They also personally convinced victims to trust the scheme.

On September 25, 2024, at the office of the first accused, Perinthalmanna MLA Kanthapuram, located at Jubilee Road Junction, the victim paid Rs 21,000 in cash and via bank transfer to the second accused, the MLA's secretary, according to the FIR filed by the police.

However, even after the promised 40-day period, neither the laptop nor a refund was provided, resulting in financial loss for the victim and unjust financial gain for the accused, the FIR added.

The Perinthalmanna police also registered two more cases in connection with the fraud, including one based on a complaint lodged by Kanthapuram himself.

In his complaint, the MLA alleged that Rs 1.88 crore had been swindled from a charitable organization in his constituency after promising laptops, two-wheelers, and sewing machines.

He accused functionaries of the National NGO Confederation, including Anandu Krishnan—the key accused arrested in the case—of orchestrating the scam in 2024.

Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

In another complaint, a case was registered against three functionaries of the National NGO Confederation for cheating, police said.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the scam, which has led to complaints from across the state.

According to Ernakulam Rural Police, about 200 complaints have been received in connection with the fraud.

"The main accused in all the frauds is Krishnan, and a detailed investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Krishnan, was interrogated on Friday by Ernakulam Range DIG Satish Bino and Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena at the Aluva Police Club near Kochi.

Preliminary findings indicate that the scam amounts to approximately Rs 600 crore, police said.

As part of the probe, the police have frozen four bank accounts linked to Krishnan.

The 26-year-old Krishnan was remanded to five days of police custody on Thursday for further investigation into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)