Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar has termed the arrest of two Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh as shocking and expressed his hope that they will get justice.

"These nuns were falsely implicated in a case...This is a very strange and shocking case...We are hopeful that justice will be ensured to them," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Is August 2 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 1st Saturday Falling on 2nd August 2025? All You Need To Know.

ON Friday, a special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district took up the bail application of three persons, including the two nuns, in the case. The court reserved its order for today. The defence counsel argued that there was no material evidence to suggest that the accused indulged in forcible religious conversion or human trafficking.

Kumar and some of the MPs belonging to the Left Democratic Front, including CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, Kerala Congress (M) Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani, are camping in Chhattisgarh as the effort to secure bail for the nuns is ongoing.

Also Read | PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Uttar Pradesh, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore Today.

"Our mission is to facilitate the bail process. Yesterday we called on the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and he assured us that he will do everything possible to ensure that the nuns are free...We want to express our solidarity with the nuns," Brittas told ANI.

The nuns, Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary, were arrested by police at Durg Railway Station in Chhattisgarh on July 25.

Meanwhile, the LDF has announced statewide protest gatherings across all 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala on August 3 and 4, in response to the nuns' arrest.

Condemning the arrests, CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan said that the party does not view the incident as an isolated one, but as a serious attack on fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"The Party does not see this as an isolated issue concerning just a few individuals. What is at stake are the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution, including freedom of religion, freedom of movement, and other civil liberties, which are now being openly challenged," Govindan said.

He said the LDF would organise protest gatherings across Kerala's 140 constituencies on August 3 and 4 to defend the Constitution and civil liberties.

"The shocking visuals of Bajrang Dal and other Sangh Parivar members confronting nuns while the police stood by silently have been seen by the entire world. To expose such dangerous and unconstitutional actions and to defend the rights of the Indian people, the LDF will organise protest gatherings across all 140 constituencies in Kerala on August 3 and 4," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)