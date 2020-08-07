Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed shock at Friday's plane crash in Kerala.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, overshot the runway in Kozhikode in the southern state in the evening and fell into a valley.

The death toll was 16, as per officials.

"Shocked to learn about the terrible accident of Air India flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Praying for the well being of all passengers. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," Sawant tweeted.

