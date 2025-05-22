Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (PTI) The results of the state's higher secondary exam, which were declared on Thursday, showed a slight dip in the pass percentage of students compared to last year.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who declared the results, said this year 3,70,642 students took the exam and of them 2,88,394 cleared it, putting the pass percentage at 77.81 -- slightly lower than last year's 78.69 per cent.

In 2024, the results saw a dip of 4.26 per cent in pass percentage as compared to 2023.

Girls continued to outshine boys in the exam with a pass percentage of 86.65 per cent while boys had a pass percentage of 68.44 per cent, according to details given by the minister at a press conference here.

The pass percentage was the highest in the science stream, at 83.25 per cent, he said.

He further said that among the different categories of schools, the govt-aided ones registered the highest pass percentage, at 82.16 per cent.

The district with the highest pass percentage was Ernakulam with 83.09 per cent and the lowest was Kasaragod with 71.09 per cent, the minister said.

He further said that 30,145 students secured A+ in all subjects and of them, 22,663 were girls and 7,482 were boys. As many as 22,772 of them were from the science stream, he added.

Last year, 39,242 students secured A+ in all subjects.

The district with the highest number of full A+ students was Malappuram, with 4,735 scoring A+ grade in all subjects, the minister said.

The number of students who achieved a 100 per cent score in the exams is 41 this year as compared to 105 in 2024.

The minister further said that the Save a Year (SAY) improvement examination for students who were unable to perform well in the examination will be conducted from June 23 to June 27 and the last date to apply for the same was May 29.

Sivankutty said that students can check their individual results from 3.30 pm onwards on the official websites of the education department.

The last date to apply for revaluation or photocopies of answer sheets is May 27, he added.

