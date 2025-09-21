Wayanad (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday inaugurated a dialysis and diagnostic unit at Wandoor Taluk Hospital in Wayanad.

Speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP lauded the efforts that made the new healthcare facility possible, crediting the support of Rahul Gandhi.

"I saw what a beautiful panacea unit and diagnosis unit that is over here, which has been made possible by Rahul Gandhi ji's support and help and of course, with the help of everybody present here. I hope that we can give a lot of comfort and help to patients who are suffering," she said.

After her Interaction with the hospital staff, Gandhi stressed the importance of upkeep, noting that proper maintenance would ensure the centre remains functional and beneficial for years to come.

"And I was speaking to the nurses inside, saying I hope it's maintained as beautifully as I can see it today, so that it remains healthy and functional for a long time, allowing it to help as many people as possible," she added.

Extending her "utmost" congratulations, the Congress leader expressed hope that the unit would be used to its fullest potential to support patients requiring dialysis and related treatments.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi arrived in her parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad to attend the Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi program in Wayanad and said his message of equality and compassion is deeply needed in society and politics today.

Addressing reporters, she said, "...The concepts of equality, compassion for all beings - this is very much needed in society today, in the whole political class as well. So, it's an honour for me to remember him (Sree Narayana Guru) and to be here to pay my respects to him today."

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also participated in the Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi program at SNDP Yogam Kalpetta Union Hall in Wayanad.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856 - 20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer from Kerala.

The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean-living environment, subjugated people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities. (ANI)

