Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for its "division tactics" saying that there are people in the country who think that spreading hatred and violence would solve problems.

He said this while addressing a rally in the Pandikkad area of Malappuram in Kerala.

"There are some people in this country who are confused. They're under the impression that the answer to India's problems is to spread hatred, violence and anger in this country. They believe in dividing and weakening this country," said Rahul Gandhi.

He also slammed the central government and the Uttarakhand government over the recent Ankita Bhandari case.

"Prime Minister's Slogan-Beti Bachao, BJP Karma - Save the Rapist. He is the first Prime Minister of India whose legacy will be only speeches, false and hollow speeches. Their rule is dedicated to criminals. Now India will not stay silent," tweeted Gandhi.

He further stressed the young girl's death and said, "The only reason she is dead is, that she refused to become a prostitute."

Taking to Twitter, he said, "India's women are our biggest strength. But they are being treated as 'objects' by the BJP. A most disgusting example is the murder of Ankita in Uttarakhand. BJP's CM bulldozed all evidence to protect the accused. We will not allow BJP to treat women as second-class citizens."

The body of Ankita Bhandari, 19, was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24. "It has been found from the CCTV footage that these two vehicles were used by the accused for going to Chilla barrage and coming back," the DIG said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttarakhand Police probing the horrific Ankita Bhandari murder case said that the SIT had recovered two vehicles allegedly used in the crime from a resort where Ankita worked in Rishikesh.

DIG P Renuka Devi said the SIT will now record the statements of the women employees of the Vantara Resort, owned by the main accused Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya.

"We are analysing all the evidence. A post-mortem report has been received. We will record the statements of women who worked at the resort. Two motorcycles used in the crime have been found. We will apply for police custody of the accused for interrogation, including Ishita, in the resort of the main accused Pulkit Arya," the DIG told ANI. (ANI)

