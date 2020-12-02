Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI): Kerala recorded 6,316 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total caseload to 6.14 lakh as the toll mounted to 2,298 with 28 additional fatalities.

As many as 5,924 have been cured, taking the total recoveries so far to 5,50,788 and 61,455 people are undergoing treatment for the virus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The state's covid tally so far has touched 6,14,673.

In the last 24 hours, 56,993 samples have been tested, as the test positivity rate climbed to 11.08 per cent, Vijayan said.

So far 63,78,278 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram recorded the maximum of 822 cases, followed by Kozhikode 734, Ernakulam 732, Thrissur 655, Kottayam 537 and Kasaragod 108.

Of the positive cases, 45 are health workers, 98 had come from outside the state and 5,539 were infected through contact, the Chief Minister said.

As many as 3,09,280 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 15,262 in hospitals.

There are 479 hotspots at present, with the addition of four new areas and deletion of 26 places. PTI

