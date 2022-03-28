Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI) Kerala on Monday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,31,436.

The southern state also reported 25 virus-related deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,822, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, one was reported in the last 24 hours, three were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 21 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 471 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,59,057 and the active cases dropped to 3,682, the release said.

As many as 11,939 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 76 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (54) and Kottayam (40), the release said.

Of the new cases, three were from outside the state, four were health workers and 302 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 37, the release said.

There are currently 14,022 people under surveillance in various districts of the state and of those 13,673 are in home or institutional quarantine while 349 are admitted in hospitals, the release said.

