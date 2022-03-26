Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 26 (ANI): Kerala reported 496 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 4,051.

According to the health bulletin, during the last 24 hours, 693 people have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Odisha Civic Polls: BJD Sweeps Municipal Election, Wins 95 Out of 108 Civic Bodies.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported zero death and with this, the death toll touched 67,772.

The state also reported 16,883 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | ‘The Kashmir File’ Shows How Under Congress Rule, Atrocities and Terrorism Spread in Kashmir, Says Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, with the 1,660 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative caseload reached 4,30,18,032, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)