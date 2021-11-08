Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 8 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Monday.

As many as 6,136 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 71,316, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll was reported to be 33,978.

Also Read | Sapphire Foods IPO Opens Tomorrow, Here is Everything You Need to Know Before Subscribing to Food Franchisee’s Offering.

The state's health bulletin also informed that 52,862 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)