Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 8 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

A state Health Department bulletin said on Saturday that 33 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. It said 209 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 49,547.

Also Read | Gurugram: Three Arrested for Stealing and Trafficking Newborn Babies.

The bulletin said 2,463 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and 60,075 samples were tested.

The state has 31,098 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

Also Read | COVAXIN Booster Dose Trial Demonstrates Long-Term Safety With No Serious Adverse Events, Says Bharat Biotech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)