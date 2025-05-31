Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (PTI) As schools are scheduled to reopen after summer vacation, the Kerala Drugs Control Department is coming out with name-slips featuring messages against the drug menace.

The drive, targetting school children, is envisaged to strengthen awareness among youngsters about the ill-effects of drug abuse since childhood, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

She said the special name-slips are being distributed with the support of the General Education Department.

Caricatures of favorite movie stars and sports personalities are accompanied by captions comprising anti-natcotic messages on name-slips, she said in a statement.

As children look at books several times a day, the message can be conveyed to them in an effective manner.

"The aim is to raise awareness against drug abuse among the new generation," George said.

Earlier, the department had brought out Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) awareness name-slips in Alappuzha district in a similar manner to bring AMR literacy to houses through students.

Those cartoon-themed name-slips were a huge hit and the same method has been decided to replicate for the anti-narcotics campaign as well, the statement further said.

The state Drugs Control Department is taking strong measures against substance addiction and the unnecessary use of drugs.

The minister, in the statement, also mentioned various measures being taken by the department to curb the drug menace and illegal consumption of medicines.

The department recently conducted special inspections across the state as part of a drive to find out the illegal consumption of drugs in gyms and prevent their misuse, it added.

