Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Minister Suresh Gopi participated in Vidyarambham celebrations at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Gopi was seen giving flowers to the children at Vattiyoorkavu Arappura Eeswari Amman Saraswati Temple.

Thousands of tiny tots were initiated into the world of letters and knowledge in Kerala on the auspicious occasion, marking the culmination of the nine-day-long annual Navaratri festival.

In Kerala, Vijayadasami is observed as the day of Vidyarambham, the beginning of learning.

According to tradition, scholars, writers, teachers, priests, and other respected figures in society guide young children, typically between the ages of two and three, in writing their first letters of learning on this special occasion. They assist the little ones in writing 'HariSree' on rice-filled platters or trace it on the child's tongue with a golden ring.

Vidyarambham or 'Ezthiniruthu' is one of many customs practised across Kerala on Vijayadashmi day. Basically, Vidyarambham means the initiation of knowledge (Vidya means knowledge and aarambham means initiation).

The children are made to write at first on a plate of rice, and then the person who initiates the child to write also scribbles letters on the child's tongue using a gold ring or coin. This symbolically represents the initiation of writing and speaking.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion.

My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India. (ANI)

