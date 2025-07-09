Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Following the violent protest at Kerala University, a case has been registered against 27 activists of the ruling CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI), including its state secretary P S Sanjeev, who has been named the prime accused, police said.

The case also names 1,000 identifiable protesters who have been accused of damaging public property, forcibly entering the university campus, and assaulting police and university staff, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

The police have also invoked non-bailable charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Kerala Police Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police detained the protesting activists.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

The protest, which was against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, saw SFI activists break open the university gate and clash with police. The activists had entered the premises of Kerala University, alleging the 'saffronisation' of universities.

The police tried to bring the situation under control as the students entered the university premises. The visuals showed police officials with protective gear detaining the SFI activists while the protestors were seen sloganeering.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA MV Govindan also arrived at the University campus.

The row began when SFI opposed the use of a picture of 'Bharat Mata' in an event at Kerala University.

The protestors were also agitated regarding the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala.

Sharing an X post, Governor Arlekar wrote, "Hon'ble Governor as Chancellor has ordered that Dr. Ciza Thomas, VC, Kerala Digital University, shall exercise powers & perform duties of Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, in addition to her normal duties from 3rd to 8th July 2025, during the absence of Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)