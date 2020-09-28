Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a woman's newborn twins died after several hospitals allegedly denied treatment.

"This is an extremely painful incident. Strict action will be taken against those responsible," Shailaja said.

"We had gone to the Manjeri Medical Hospital for a check-up earlier last week. A nurse on duty there behaved badly with Shahala so we approached a private hospital in Edavanna but they were not ready to admit her without an RT-PCR certificate. When Shahala's pain intensified the next day, we went back to Manjeri Medical College but they refused to admit her, saying it was a COVID-19 hospital and beds were reserved for coronavirus patients," NC Shereef, Shahala's husband said.

The next morning, Shahala and her husband headed to another government hospital in the neighbouring Kozhikode district but were not admitted as the gynaecologist was not present.

They were further referred to the KMCT hospital in Mukkam where they scanned Shahala and sent her to Kozhikode Medical College for delivery.

"We reached Kozhikode Medical College around 6:30 pm. She underwent a Cesarean surgery but it was too late and our twin infants died," Shereef said. (ANI)

