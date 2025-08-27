Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Kerala police on Wednesday resorted to a lathi charge against the workers of the Kerala Youth Congress as they staged a protest march to Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The protest was held after CPI(M) workers blocked Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle in Vadakara, Kozhikode, for allegedly shielding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in an alleged sexual harassment case.

As the demonstrators advanced toward the CM's residence, police intervened and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Several Youth Congress workers were detained during the clash.

Congress MLA, Mamkootathi, is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has also suspended the Palakkad MLA from the party's primary membership. However, he will continue to serve as a legislator. (ANI)

