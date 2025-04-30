New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence concluded this afternoon.

Along with the CCS meeting, two additional committee meetings--the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)--were convened at the Prime Minister's residence. A cabinet briefing is scheduled for 3:00 PM today.

The second CCS meeting discussed security preparedness in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) last met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

Earlier, the CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms, expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government then announced a series of measures, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, in a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, was attended by the Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and the Air Chief Marshal, Amar Preet Singh. (ANI)

