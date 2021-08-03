New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it arrested a 'key conspirator' in the killing of Ramalingam who was allegedly opposing 'Dawah' work of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders in Tamil Nadu in 2019.

Rahman Sadiq, 41, a resident of Thirubhuvanam and administrator of 'Dawah' (calling one to Islam) of PFI Thanjavur district, was hiding at different places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for the last two years before being apprehended on Monday, an NIA spokesperson said.

A reward of Rs five lakh was announced by the NIA for information relating to his apprehension and he was also declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA Special Court in the case related to Ramalingam's killing on February 5, 2019, the NIA said.

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered on February 6, 2019 at Thiruvidaimaruthur Police Station in Thanjavur district under sections of the Indian Penal Code for conspiring and killing Ramalingam who had opposed the 'Dawah' work of PFI leaders who were converting Hindus into Islam.

"The killing was aimed to create terror in the minds of a particular section of people, to create enmity between different religious communities and to avenge and teach a lesson to Ramalingam who had removed the 'taqiyah' (skull cap) worn by one of the accused persons and applied 'thiruneer' (sacred ash) on the forehead of accused Mohammed Farooq in order to portray that all religions are same," the NIA said.

The spokesperson said the NIA had re-registered the case on March 7, 2019 and taken over the investigation. It filed a chargesheet against 18 people on August 2, 2019.

"Investigation has revealed that Sadiq was the administrator of Dawah work of PFI, Thanjavur district. He, along with other accused persons, had conspired in Thirubhuvanam on February 5, 2019 against Ramalingam by chopping his hands," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Sadiq and the other co-conspirators had arranged weapons, vehicles and hideouts for executing the plan.

"Sadiq was also instrumental in recruiting members for committing this terrorist act," the spokesperson said, adding further investigation in the case was underway.

