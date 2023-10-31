New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.1 per cent in September 2023 against 8.3 per cent recorded a year ago, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Crude oil output dipped by 0.4 per cent in September as against a contraction of 2.3 per cent in the same month last year.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in West Bengal Cross 76,000 Mark; North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah Majorly Affected Districts.

The core sector growth in August was 12.5 per cent.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.8 per cent in April-September 2023-24 against 9.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Northeast Monsoon Rainfall Over Core Region of South India in October Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)