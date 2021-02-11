Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Lahaul and Spiti district's administrative centre, Keylong, continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the weather remained dry, an official said.

Kalpa recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius. Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie registered a low of 1.8, 5.9 and 7.8 degrees, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 27.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

Meanwhile the meteorological department has predicted dry weather for Himachal Pradesh till next Wednesday. PTI

