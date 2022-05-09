Khandwa/Indore, May 9 (PTI) The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the Lokayukta in Madhya Pradesh on Monday caught a senior health official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a staff nurse who had sought a transfer, an official said.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s How to Download.

In another case, a woman official with the Madhya Pradesh Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana was caught for bribery in Burhanpur.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Belongings To Bring Nearly Rs 5 Crore in UK Auction.

"Khandwa's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) DS Chouhan was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from complainant Savita Jharwade, a staff nurse. As per the complainant, he had demanded Rs 40,000 to facilitate her transfer from the community health centre in Chhaigaon Makhan to Khandwa," Lokayukta's Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Baghel said.

In the second case, project manager Sarita Swamy of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana in Burhanpur district was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Assistant Block Development Manager Vijay Pawar for allocation of government funds and payment of dues.

Chouhan and Swamy have been booked in separate cases under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)