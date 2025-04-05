New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed Rajeev Shukla as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Shukla had been the party's Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh in-charge but was recently replaced.

Also Read | Kota Road Accident: Elderly Couple, Grandson Killed After Motorcycle Skids off National Highway in Rajasthan.

"The Congress president has appointed Rajeev Shukla as permanent invitee of the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect," according to a statement from AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)