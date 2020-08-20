Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister M L Khattar congratulated the people of Haryana after it secured second place among the best performing states with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, results of which were announced by the Centre on Thursday.

In 2019 survey results, Haryana was ranked ninth.

This year, in the category of garbage-free cities, Karnal has got three stars and Rohtak has got one star, a state government statement said

Congratulating people of the state for the achievement, Khattar said the main objective of Swachh Bharat Mission is to maintain the ODF (Open Defecation Free) status in all areas and improve the level of cleanliness so that everyone can remain healthy.

He said all the Urban Local Bodies of Haryana have been divided into various clusters for integrated Solid Waste Management (door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and disposal) so that this campaign can be successfully implemented in the state.

Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij expressed his happiness at the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020.

He also expressed his gratitude to all the sanitation workers working in the state.

The chief minister said Charkhi Dadri has been awarded first rank in the fastest mover city in North Zone (with population 50,000 to 1,00,000) for improving its previous rank from 850 to 11 in a period of one year only.

Besides this, 15 cities of the state have been declared as ODF plus and 13 as ODF plus-plus.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2020, awards have been given on the basis of cleanliness in two categories of Urban Local Bodies having more than one lakh population and less than one lakh population.

In the Swachh Survekshan category of cities with more than one lakh population in Haryana, Karnal ranked 17th, Rohtak 35th, Panchkula 56th while Gurugram was 62nd.

Similarly, in the category of cities with less than one lakh population, Charkhi Dadri secured 11th position.

The Swachh Survekshan-2020 was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in urban areas of the country, from January 4, 2020 to January 31, 2020, in 4,242 urban local bodies, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

