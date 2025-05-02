Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das on Friday demanded an investigation into the death of a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar.

He said that there was a need to investigate the reason behind suicide, and preventive measures must be ensured, given that it was the second case of a student dying by suicide.

Also Read | Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco India Visit: Angolan President Arrives in Delhi for First Official State Visit in 38 Years (See Pics and Video).

"This is the second case. The reasons behind suicide should be found out. Preventive measures need to be taken. An inquiry needs to be conducted. Without investigating the reason behind suicide, it was wrong to comment on the issue. However, there is something to it. There must be conversations among students around this to prevent such incidents further," Das told ANI.

Amid chaos over the death of a student, KIIT expressed grief over the demise of a student from Nepal, who was found dead inside her hostel room.

Also Read | ITR-1 and ITR-4 Released for AY 2025-26: Salaried Taxpayers Can Report Capital Gains Up to INR 1.25 Lakh in Simplified Forms, Check Other Key Changes.

Prisha Sah, a first-year B.Tech Computer Science student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening.

"We deeply mourn for the untimely demise of our beloved student, Ms. Prisha Sah. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered, expressed their heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community," the official handle of KIIT posted on X.

Following the death of a Nepali student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences and said that they were coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Odisha government, police and the university for a "thorough investigation."

Sharing a post on X, the Nepal Embassy wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba had said that diplomatic initiatives have been initiated to investigate the death of the student at KIIT.

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister said, "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi."

This is the second incident of the death of a Nepalese female student at the same university to be reported within three months. Earlier in February, Prakriti Lamsal also had taken her own life at the same university. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)