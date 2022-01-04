Jodhpur, Jan 4 (PTI) The family members of a tribal man from Rajasthan who was found dead in Moscow last year have threatened to sit on a fast unto death at Delhi's Jantar Mantar from January 16 if his mortal remains are not brought back to India by January 15.

The family of Hitendra Garasia, who hailed from Godwa village in Udaipur district, handed over to the local administration a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating this after learning that he was buried by Russian authorities.

Garasia's family claimed the government has not dealt with the issue seriously despite repeated reminders.

Garasia's son Piyush said the family was pained to know that his father was buried by Russian authorities and by the Indian government's "negligence" in this case that deprived him of a cremation according to tribal rituals.

He said if his father's body is not exhumed and handed over to the family by January 15, they will sit on a fast unto death at Jantar Mantar from January 16.

Garasia had gone to Russia in April 2021 on one-year work visa but was reportedly found dead in a park in Moscow. The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death.

Garasia's family was informed about his death by the local police on August 28, 2021. Since then, his family has been trying to get his mortal remains.

The family moved the Rajasthan High Court in December.

During a hearing on Tuesday, the government, which had been directed by the court to initiate the process to bring back Garasia's mortal remains, said his body had been buried in Russia.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 12.

